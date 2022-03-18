Who Should I Power Up In Pokémon GO: Tyranitar

Stardust is one of the most valuable assets in Pokémon GO. It can be used for trades, powering up Pokémon, and using the new Form Change mechanic. While there are definite benefits to saving your Stardust and hitting a personal goal of a minimum amount of Stardust to keep, the fact remains that when put to use, this resource can dramatically increase your abilities as a trainer. In this Who Should I Power Up in Pokémon GO? series, I will spotlight species that are useful in various aspects of the game, exploring their moveset, strengths, and why they'd be a good bet to power up. In this first installment, we will take a look Tyranitar.

Pokémon: Tyranitar

Tyranitar Typing: Rock/Dark-type

Rock/Dark-type Dex entry: Tyranitar is so overwhelmingly powerful, it can bring down a whole mountain to make its nest. This Pokémon wanders about in mountains seeking new opponents to fight.

Tyranitar is so overwhelmingly powerful, it can bring down a whole mountain to make its nest. This Pokémon wanders about in mountains seeking new opponents to fight. Tyranitar is strong against : Flying-types, Psychic-types, Ghost-types, Fire-types, Normal-types, Ice-types, Bug-types.

: Flying-types, Psychic-types, Ghost-types, Fire-types, Normal-types, Ice-types, Bug-types. Tyranitar is weak against : Fighting-types (double weakness), Fairy-types, Steel-types, Ground-types, Water-types, Grass-types.

: Fighting-types (double weakness), Fairy-types, Steel-types, Ground-types, Water-types, Grass-types. Raids: Tyranitar was at one point the definitive raid counter in Pokémon GO. If you were raiding, you would for sure see others using this Johto Pseudo-Legendary. Tyranitar remains a very useful raid counters in Pokémon GO as both a Rock-type and Dark-type. It is great to use against Mewtwo, Giratina, Latios, Latias, Mega Pidgeot, Tornadus, and more.

Moves: Fast: Smack Down is Tyranitar's ideal Fast Attack as a Rock-type and Bite is its ideal Fast Attack as a Dark-type. Charged: Tyranitar benefits most from having two Charged Attacks unlocked: the Rock-type Charged Attack of Stone Edge and the Dark-type Charged Attack of Crunch. If you use two different Tyranitars for their two elite purposes, you may want to suit one with Fire Blast which could be a surprise if you take it into GO Battle League, which would give it useful coverage against Steel-types and Grass-types, though I'd personally stick two its two previously mentioned meta attacks.

Other: Though it doesn't rank high, I find Tyranitar to be a good spice choice in Master League as it can eat through Mewtwo and Giratina while taking minimal damage. Watch out for Machamp, though!

VERDICT: Tyranitar is one of the best Pokémon in which to invest your Stardust in Pokémon GO. A raid essential for both of its typing, Tyranitar routinely shows up among the top counters of multiple Legendary raids.

