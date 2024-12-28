Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Octofox Games, Wild Woods

Wild Woods Now Available On Steam in Early Access

Daedalic Entertainment has officially released Wild Woods into Early Acces on Steam, as we wait to see when the full version will be out

Article Summary Wild Woods hits Steam Early Access, offering thrilling co-op gameplay with woodland creatures.

Team up to defend your wagon against night-time bandit bunnies and badgers.

Balance risk and rewards as strategic decisions shape your adventure through the forest.

Experience local and online multiplayer with Steam's Remote Play Together feature.

Daedalic Entertainment and Octofox Games released Wild Woods on Steam this month, as the game is now available in Early Access. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a co-op couch title in which you and your friends take on the role of woodland creatures who work together to fend off the dangers hidden in the woods. You need to work together as a team to make it work, or else those dangers will take you out one-by-one. You can learn more about the game here as we're waiting to see when they plan to release the full version.

Wild Woods

Wild Woods is a couch co-op game full of action, teamwork, and woodland critters. One to four players take on the role of brave little cats defending their wooden wagon on its way through a dangerous forest. Clever cooperation is key as their way is full of obstacles. While daytime is all about collecting resources and improving your trusty wagon, things get risky during the night. When the sun sets, bandit bunnies and badgers rally to attack! The feline friends must defend their wagon while ensuring their beacon fire does not die out. During their journey, players must consider how they want to approach the dangers of each adventure. Extra rewards await if they decide to go for challenging encounters! Will you keep stacking challenges to try and go for the biggest prize?

On the other hand, going a safer route might allow for a more risk-free collection of resources. Discover the thrill of choosing your own level of risk — it's all part of the adventure. Each journey has its own course, and it is up to you to make wise decisions accordingly. Play the way you want to. Multiplayer sessions in Wild Woods can be played locally, fully online, or with a mix of local and online players! Using the Remote Play Together feature, you can simulate local play even if your friends are in faraway places. Chase new high scores with your friends and, while you are playing, unlock new skins for your favorite band of cats!

