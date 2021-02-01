Will Aggron Be The Secret Mega Raid This Month In Pokémon GO?

Earlier this month, Niantic teased a new Mega coming to Pokémon GO in February. Some new assets discovered in the game's code by the dataminers known as the PokéMiners of Silph Road are making some believe that Mega Aggron may be on the way.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic wrote:

Our Lunar New Year event is back! From Tuesday, February 9, 2021, to Sunday, February 14, 2021, encounter red Pokémon and celebrate the Year of the Ox! A special Mega-Evolved Pokémon will also be appearing in Mega Raids for the first time at the start of this event! Stay tuned for more details.

Earlier, my theory was Mega Audino due to the pink color being associated with Valentine's Day and the month of February.

Now, this isn't 100% confirmation. Generally, when a Special Research text is found by dataminers, we can essentially expect that content to come out. However, we have previously seen 3D assets for Mega Slowbro and Mega Aerodactyl updates just like Aggron here without release. However, considering how close we are to the next Mega rollout that this 3D update is happening, it does stand out as a distinct possibility that Mega Aggron is imminent.

Now, in addition to this datamined asset, the PokéMiners have also discovered new Shadow forms of the following Pokémon:

Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine

Lileep, Cradily

Anorith, Armaldo

Nosepass, Probopass

Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein

Aron, Lairon, Aggron

Shadow Mamoswine could shake the meta in a huge way. The standard form of Mamoswine is already a monster as both an Ice- and Ground-type, so it will be very interesting to see what happens when this thing gets Shadow Boost. Unfortunately, it may take a while before it is completely viable due to the rarity of events that allow Pokémon GO trainers to use Charged TMs to remove the attack "Frustration" from Shadow Pokémon.