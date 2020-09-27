Will Mewtwo Be The Surprise Halloween Raid Boss In Pokémon GO?

Every year, Pokémon GO celebrates Halloween with a major event. Usually, longer than standard events, this late October celebration brings with it event-exclusive spawns such as Yamask, costumed Pokémon, Ghost- and Dark-types boosted in the wild and special raid bosses. Last year, Giratina Altered Forme with its Shiny release was featured as the Legendary Raid Boss in the weeks leading up to the event, with Darkrai as the event boss in its Pokémon GO debut. Now, details about the game's October 2020 content are coming out, and the event's lead-up entails, much like last year, a Giratina release: this time, featuring the Shiny release of Giratina Origin Forme. The actual Halloween event boss, which will take over raids Friday, October 23rd at 1 PM Pacific, has not yet been revealed. Niantic wrote, though, that it will be a "special Raid Boss." There are a few options as to what this Legendary Pokémon could be… but the leading theory is currently the much-anticipated return of Mewtwo.

Other than a short rotation featuring the non-Shiny-capable Armored Mewtwo, Mewtwo has been absent from Pokémon GO raids since its short stint as an EX Raid Boss in early Fall 2019 before Regigigas took over. Mewtwo's 2019 Shiny release was one of the most limited debuts of a Legendary Pokémon's Shiny form in the history of the game, leaving many players wondering when this iconic favorite would come back. There are very few "Spooky-themed" Pokémon that would fit the October festivities, but Mewtwo's Psychic-typing would certainly work with the theme.

Other possibilities include:

Darkrai: This would be a major disappointment for many players, as it was featured in raids twice already this year.

Armored Mewtwo with a Shiny release: The standard version of Mewtwo is certainly the fan-favorite, but it surprised players when this variant was brought back without its Shiny earlier this year. It would at least be an interesting surprise to release this.

Mew with a Shiny release: Let's not even get our hopes up, because "Special Raid Boss" would be an understatement for this.

Arceus: Darkrai was a Mythical Pokémon introduced into raids at this time last year, so there is precedent… and what's scarier than this all-powerful Pokémon God?

Yveltal: Generation Six is already confirmed for release in 2020, and a sneaky Halloween drop would be a great time to kick off the first Kalos Legendary Raid considering this Pokémon, one of this small generation's three Legendaries, is a Dark/Flying-type Pokémon. Short of Mewtwo and perhaps even tied with it, this Pokémon would bring a new level of hype to Halloween 2020.