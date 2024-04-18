Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tasharen Entertainment, Windward, Windward Horizon

Windward Horizon Confirmed For 2024 PC Release

Windward is getting an official sequel as Tasharen Entertainment confirmed that Windward Horizon is in the works for a 2024 release.

Article Summary Windward Horizon, a sequel to Windward, slated for 2024 PC release by Tasharen Entertainment.

Embark on high seas adventures with RPG elements, from trading to fighting pirates or fishing.

Explore a procedurally generated world solo or with friends in an online co-op experience.

Customizable ships, deep talent systems, and mod-friendly design offer personalized gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Tasharen Entertainment confirmed they will release a sequel to Windward with Windward Horizon. Much like the 2015 title, this is an RPG adventure where you'll set out on your own ship on the high seas, making a living however you see fit. You can become a trade ship, head off on several quests, fight pirates on the open water, explore to find new islands, or just sit out in the middle of nowhere and fish. The game has a 2024 release window, but nothing has been confirmed yet by the team. For now, enjoy the announcement trailer!

Windward Horizon

Take command of the seas and explore a beautiful, procedurally generated world where various factions seek to expand their influence. Complete quests on behalf of each favored faction to expand its influence and reach, or simply be a freelancer that helps out everyone equally. Engage in trade, helping provinces grow, or waylay other traders and achieve the opposite effect – the choice of what kind of captain to be is up to every player.

Dare to adventure by yourself or scout the seas with friends in online co-op. Sail across diverse biomes, from bone-chilling frozen tundras to harsh, barren deserts. Trade amongst fellow factions, fight off enemy pirates (or become one!), and help establish new flourishing towns. Take on assignments from other faction leaders, and if a high enough reputation is held, request the help of NPCs to complete particularly difficult tasks.

Tailor nautical playstyles to individual taste with deep customization systems. Assemble a naval crew on a fully customizable ship, selecting crew members and captains with specialized skills. Further specialize by delving into a flexible talent tree that allows mixing and matching without making any role permanent. Earn unique ship buffs by raising faction reputation to new heights. Windward Horizon will encourage modding enthusiasts to easily alter configurations even further to fit their needs.

