Wisdom Gaming To Become Home To T-Wolves Gaming

Wisdom Gaming has announced a new partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves over their Mall Of America gaming space. The deal will form a new esports deal between the two companies as their studios will become the Home for T-Wolves Gaming, which is the official esports group for the NBA team. Part of the partnership includes the T-Wolves helping build out their new facility at Wisdom Gaming Studios and ultimately help bridge the game between esports and traditional sports more than it has in the past as a professional sports team works with an esports company beyond the traditional sponsorship model.

We're sure that there will be other opportunities in the future for the two to work together beyond just sharing a space, because there's no way this doesn't lead to having some kind of esports event inside the Target Center down the road. Or if they don't do it, that's a missed opportunity. We have a couple of quotes from both sides below. The T-Wolves will begin building out their new space in Wisdom Gaming Studios ahead of the 2023 NBA 2K season, as it will be their home for operations with exclusive merch in Wisdom's retail store, Side Quest.

"We're thrilled to partner with T-Wolves Gaming and establish their new home at Wisdom GamingStudios," said Steve LaCroix, President of Wisdom Gaming. "The connection between professional sports and esports is only growing stronger, and we are looking forward to growing the Timberwolves fandom in esports and gaming culture."

"Partnering with Wisdom Gaming and having access to their industry knowledge and expertise allows us to continue to grow as we navigate the esports and gaming space," said Justin Butler, T-Wolves Gaming General Manager and Senior Vice President of Technology at the MinnesotaTimberwolves and Lynx. "We are excited for what this partnership means for the future of T-Wolves Gaming and professional esports."