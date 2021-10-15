Wisdom Gaming To Build Esports Hub In The Mall Of America

An interesting announcement this week from Wisdom Gaming as they are planning to open an esports hub in The Mall Of America. The company revealed they have entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Mall of America to create a first-of-its-kind, 18,000 square foot broadcast studio and esports venue, set to open in early 2022. The plans for this space including having a professional broadcast studio, with a split-level experiential esports venue containing a gaming lounge with food and beverages, seating for a live studio audience, and a retail shop.

The concept is pretty sound when you think about it, considering how many people both regionally and nationally visit the mall every year. And with the rise of esports venues being created in places like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York within bigger complexes with foot traffic, the move makes sense for both parties to take advantage of. Here's a couple of quotes from both parties as we now wait to see where they intent to place it in the mall.

"Wisdom's mission and expertise has been rooted in creating global esports communities and avid fandoms, making us a trusted full-service solution for the industry's largest publishers, including Riot Games," said Nicole DuCane, VP of Sales, Partnerships, Wisdom Gaming. "By partnering with Mall of America, we are expanding our commitment to building fan affinity and providing an incredible opportunity for brands to authentically engage with esports and gaming audiences." "Tapping into the esports landscape has been something we've had on our radar for a long time, however, we wanted to ensure that we were approaching this audience in a holistic way," said Jill Renslow, EVP of Business Development, Mall of America. "We are thrilled to partner with Wisdom Gaming, leveraging their expertise in the space to establish Mall of America as the premiere esports destination hub for guests, and global esports fans alike."