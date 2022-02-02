Wizards Of The Coast Has A Change In Leadership

Hasbro announced today that they have made a leadership change at Wizards Of The Coast as they have appointed some new staff. It's a bit of a shuffle as Cynthia Williams is now the new head of WotC, and also Tim Fields moving up as the new Vice President and General Manager. Williams will replace Chris Cocks, who was named Hasbro's CEO after the passing of former CEO Brian Goldner. Williams previously worked for both Microsoft as GM and VP of the Gaming Ecosystem Commercial Team for Xbox Gaming, as well as for Amazon. Fields (an admitted fan and player of MTG and D&D) used to be CEO of Kabam Games, along with previous gigs at Capcom, Microsoft, and Electronic Arts. We have quotes from today's announcement for you below as we'll see if this changes anything in how the company moves forward, but we're guessing it will be pretty normal.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Cynthia and Tim to the Hasbro family. They join at an exciting and dynamic time, and Wizards of the Coast – as well as all of Hasbro – will greatly benefit from their skills and experiences," said Cooks. "Cynthia brings a deep understanding of technology and e-commerce, along with cloud and console-based gaming. She has a proven track record, across both Microsoft and Amazon, of scaling businesses to drive profitable growth. Her experience is highly complementary to Tim's, who brings to Wizards unmatched production experience and a demonstrated ability to accelerate the growth of brands in mobile gaming. I am extremely proud of our team and the great successes we've had across our Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming business over the last five years, and also of the IP we've created to attract top talent in our space. As I transition into my new role as CEO of Hasbro later this month, I am excited to partner with Cynthia and Tim, working together to expand our fan base, deliver across the Brand Blueprint and activate our significant investments in the business to become the world's leading fantasy-inspired gaming publisher on all platforms."

"Joining the team whose passion and imagination created such iconic games as Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons is a dream come true," said Ms. Williams said. "With best-in-class developers, designers and producers, the opportunities at Wizards of the Coast for creative storytelling and innovative game play are limitless. I look forward to working with Chris, Tim, Hasbro and the entire Wizards of the Coast team to build on their incredible momentum and deliver exciting new experiences for our fans globally."

"As a lifelong gamer who has been playing Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering since I was a child, I am thrilled to be joining the Wizards and Hasbro family to develop the next generation of AAA digital games. Working alongside such a talented team and under Cynthia's leadership, I look forward to bringing the love of these brands to millions more players around the world," said Fields.