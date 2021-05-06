Wizards Of The Coast's "Summer Of Legend" For Magic: The Gathering

Today, Wizards of the Coast, the game company responsible for bringing Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons to players worldwide, released information that will appeal to both parties of players, so to speak. The "Summer of Legend" initiative is a new project for Wizards regarding Magic: The Gathering, which includes two new expansions to the game: Modern Horizons 2, and Adventures in the Forgotten Realms.

Magic: The Gathering's Modern Horizons 2

To begin, let's discuss Modern Horizons 2. This will be the next set for Magic: The Gathering and will come in a variety of different kinds of packs. We will see Draft Boosters, Set Boosters, Collector Boosters, Bundles, and even Prerelease Kits with this set. That is a lot of product, which seems to prove that Wizards of the Coast learned from the lessons in allocation provided by the first Modern Horizons set.

We will indeed be getting enemy fetchlands in this set, but that's not the only awesome reprint we will be seeing in this set. In fact, the Buy-A-Box promotional card will be Sanctum Prelate, but in a different style of card frame than we are used to with this particular card. The truth is, there will be cards with retro card frames in the set! Wizards has realized through Time Spiral Remastered that players are absolutely enamored by the older frames, after about 20 years with mostly the newer ones. Sanctum Prelate and all of the enemy fetchlands will have this treatment (as well as the current frame in the case of the fetches).

There will be one new-to-Modern reprint in each Draft Booster pack of Modern Horizons 2. This will include, by popular demand, the ineffable grandpappy of Control, Counterspell. Players in the format have been asking for this card for a while, and now they're finally getting it!

But that's not all we have to say on the topic of this set – there will, naturally, be new cards in the set, including Urza's Saga. This is an enchantment land, and, to fit in with the theme that the name provides, it is also a Saga that deals with artifact cards. Finally, it comes in a frame that showcases the work0in-progress sketch of the art. Other cards also received this treatment, and some even have the art description in place of the normal card's flavor text!

Adventures In The Forgotten Realms

Modern Horizons 2 is not the only Magic: The Gathering set we will see in the "Summer of Legend". The iconic card game will partner with the team behind Dungeons & Dragons to bring players Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, a Magic set placed in the role-playing game's most popular setting. Players will be exposed to cards based on renowned spells, locales, characters, and beasts from D&D which have been printed with a focus on fundamentalism. Cards like Power Word Kill or Portable Hole are in this set, as is the fearsome Queen of Dragons, Tiamat.

While we don't know a lot about this set yet compared with MH2, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is practically assured to be a fan-favorite for many players. This may be due in part to the addition of yet another frame treatment for cards in the set. The classic rulebook frame has been pulled from the pages of classic Dungeons & Dragons rulebooks, namely the Monster Manual, and is likely to be very popular for fans of both game franchises.

The last note we have about this set is that the Buy-A-Box promo is Vorpal Sword. This card can be found in the set as well, however.

Magic Arena Has More In Store

Magic: The Gathering's online interface, Magic Arena, has a glut of new innovations and events coming this summer as well! The next Magic Arena Open begins this Saturday, May 8th, while the Strixhaven College Cup begins on Thursday, May 13th. Jumpstart will be coming back to Arena on Friday, June 4th, and will run through early July, followed by the next Arena Open on the weekend of July 31st through August 1st. But what's more, Arena will feature a remarkable new format within its already-impressive roster thereof: The "Mirror, Mirror" format rebalances broken Magic: The Gathering cards such as Teferi, Time Raveler and Oko, Thief of Crowns and will allow access to these normally too-powerful cards where previously there was none. This event will run throughout July. It may cause a bit of confusion but if all goes well, if we may speculate for a moment, perhaps Wizards will take its success as a hint to print the balanced versions, perhaps under a new name.

Finally, Historic Anthology V is coming! On Thursday, May 27th, 25 new cards will be added to the Historic format on Arena, including Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger and Whirler Rogue, as mentioned by Wizards of the Coast in their "Summer of Legend" article.

We hope you are as excited as we are about these new innovations, new features, and new news overall! Are you? Let us know in the comments below!