Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit Launches New Prologue Demo

Independent video game developer Busan Sanai Games and publisher Super.com have released an official prologue demo for their creepy indie third-person action-adventure game, Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit. The game also received a launch date for the full version, which will be June 8th of this year.

Wonhon tells the story of a young girl in 1920's Korea who is mercilessly killed by enemies in an attack on her village. After making a pact with Jeoseung Saja, the God of Death, she returns to the world of the living as a ghost in order to enact her vengeance on the people who wronged her. To this end, she has the supernatural powers of possession and stealth. You can watch the trailer on YouTube below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vrpImCqlXw)

Key features for Wonhon: A Vengful Spirit include:

A Girl and a Ghost: A defenseless child surrounded by enemies, the game's phantasmal protagonist can take life force (Qi) from living creatures, turn into a ghost and possess them.

A defenseless child surrounded by enemies, the game's phantasmal protagonist can take life force (Qi) from living creatures, turn into a ghost and possess them. A Story of Vengeance: Having made a deal with death, the girl must defeat the marauding army through stealth and combat.

Having made a deal with death, the girl must defeat the marauding army through stealth and combat. A Delicate Balance: Challenging situations call for clever solutions, will you go the stealthy route, possessing your foes and sneaking past problems, or will you go with brute force, and fight your way through the situation?

Wonhon's demo, titled Wonhon: The Beginning, is out now, but the full game will be out on June 8th. Are you excited about this game? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!