World Championship Boxing Manager 2 Will Arrive In January

Ziggurat Interactive, along with Mega Cat Studios, announced this morning that World Championship Boxing Manager 2 will be released in January. The game has slowly been building up the excitement for it over the past year as they have added real-world boxers to the mix as coaches, as well as various ways to play and train up your would-be world champ, as they wind their way to releasing the game. We now know that it will finally drop for PC on January 17th, 2023. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we now wait out the next two months for its release.

"Brought to life with hand-drawn 32-bit visuals, World Championship Boxing Manager 2 is the official sequel to its 1991 predecessor. Players will enlist promising amateur competitive fighters and train them from the ground up on their path to the world championship. They'll manage their training schedules — including fitness training — to create the best balance for their roster. To keep them on the path to glory, they'll also need to hire the best staff, gain supporters at all levels, and promote their fighters. The game features former pro boxers Rocky Marciano, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Sue "Tiger Lily" Fox as coaches within the game, along with a roster of fantastic fictional fighters, coaches, and training staff. A well-managed team will rise to the top, but one misstep will lead to a TKO!"

An awesome stable of sluggers and staff, including iconic licensed characters, Sue "Tiger Lily" Fox, Rocky Marciano, and Sugar Ray Robinson!

32-bit visuals with modern features, including dynamic lighting and a fight cam to watch your fighter duke it out in real-time.

An extensive skill system lets players build the pugilist of their dreams. Be it a hard-hitting ring king, a one-punch wonder, or a super stamina warrior of the knock-down-drag-out fight; it's up to the player to create a training path to victory.

A complete hiring system lets players ensure they have the best training team (and business managers) for their fighters — even if some of that staff might be a little unorthodox!

Twitch integration allows streamers and their viewers to take part in the boxing experience together with viewer-triggered random in-game events that can help or hinder the player.

Jam-packed with the humor, heart, and personality that made the original game so popular!