World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Releases 9.2.5 Update

Blizzard Entertainment has released a brand new update for World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands as the 9.2.5 Update has been thrown into the game. The primary focus of this update is that it introduces limited cross-faction gameplay, as you're now able to directly invite members of the opposite faction to a party, but only if you're IRL friends through Battle.net or Real ID. So no seeking out the greatest players to run a raid, but yes to bringing in your buddies. (If your buddy happens to be one of the greatest, bonus for you!) Or they can be added if they are members of a cross-faction WoW Community. We have more details on this and other updates added to the game below.

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands – Grouping Up To invite members of the opposite faction to a party, players must have a BattleTag or Real ID friendship or be members of a cross-faction WoW Community. Players will have the ability to find Premade Groups in the Group Finder for dungeons (Normal, Heroic, Mythic, and Mythic+), raids, rated arena/RBGs, and also Torghast. However, the group leader may restrict the listing to same-faction applicants if they choose. Once in a party, members of the opposite faction will remain unfriendly while outside of instances, though they will be able to communicate through party and raid chat, as well as use /say and /yell within proximity of one another. Upon entering a dungeon, raid, or rated PvP match, however, all members will be friendly and able to assist each other in combat, trade loot, earn shared achievements, and otherwise fully engage the same way members of the same faction do. Guilds Guilds will remain single-faction, and random matchmade activities like Heroic dungeons, Skirmishes, or Random Battlegrounds will all remain same-faction.

Blood Elves & Dark Iron Drawves Two new questlines will help blood elf, and Dark Iron dwarf players earn new rewards in this update. Blood Elf players completing their questline receive the Elusive Emerald Hawkstrider mount, and blood elf Paladins earn the Blood Knight-themed Ensemble: Blood Knight's Dedication. Dark Iron dwarf players who complete their questline earn the Grimhowl's Face Axe mount and the Dark Iron-themed Arsenal: Lavaforge Armaments as a reward. Test Your Mettle In The Enigma Crucible The mysterious Enigma Crucible crafted by the Progenitors is the latest PvP arena located within the ancient wonder of Zereth Mortis and will offer players a challenging battlefield to test their skills.