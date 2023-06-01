World Of Warships Partners With Force Blue For World Ocean Month Wargaming has partnered with Force Blue for a new World Of Warships promotion during World Ocean Month with ties to Popeye for a short time.

Wargaming revealed they have formed a new partnership this week with Force Blue with a special plan for World Ocean Month in World Of Warships. If you're not already aware of their efforts, Force Blue is a charity that focuses on resolving two issues. "The deterioration of the planet's marine ecosystems, and the difficulties far too many military veterans face when their service ends and they no longer have a mission." The company will help support them by donating $50k to the organization, as well as an additional 10% of the net revenue generated from the sale of this month's special Popeye items, which will be exclusive to this event. We got more info on what they'll be doing below, along with a couple of videos showing it off.

Force Blue will also be joining World of Warships for a World Ocean Day Twitch live stream event on June 8th. As a part of the livestream, they'll be joined by two key figures from the Force Blue team; Rudy Reyes, actor, U.S Recon Marine veteran and the organization's Co-founder, and Steve "Gonzo" Gonzalez, U.S. Navy SEAL Veteran and Force Blue Special Projects & Events Director. The two will discuss the two-fold mission of the charity, providing insight into the vital importance of marine conservation, as well as how the charity's operations work to support the mental health of veterans during and after their transition back to civilian life.

"Live beginning June 1, the Popeye Charity Bundle includes two Commanders, Popeye, and Bluto, equipped with unique voiceovers, as well as two flags, and a unique camouflage for the Tier VII USS Colorado. In addition, throughout the month of June until July 1, World of Warships will also see a special "Save the Ocean" chain of missions equipped with weekly sprints and a free themed Container waiting at the end."

