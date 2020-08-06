WRC 9 Makes A Series Return To Japan With New Tracks

NACON revealed this week that the latest incarnation of the WRC series will be headed back to Japan in WRC 9. This week the team revealed some of the new content coming to the game, which includes a venture back to some international courses. We learned that there are three new rallies added to the mix as they will revisit Japan, along with New Zealand and Kenya. There will also be over 50 official teams and their livery from the WRC, WRC 2, WRC 3 and Junior WRC added tot he mix. There will be over 15 bonus cars and new exclusive game modes on the way as well, however, they didn't go into details yet as to what those would be. You can read a little bit more about it below and check out the latest trailer highlighting the latest additions, as the game will drop on September 3rd, 2020, for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Making its return for the first time since 2011 is Rally Japan, in which players can enjoy the thrilling mountains and forests of the Aichi and Gifu districts, that will host the WRC season's finale in November. Just like the real WRC drivers, in WRC 9 players can master the demanding course with its narrow asphalt roads and aggressive corners, while also navigating the lush environment which affects the driver's visibility. With WRC 9, the passionate developers of the French studio KT Racing have pulled out all the stops to once again meet the high expectations of rally fans looking for tougher challenges and heightened realism. With an enhanced career mode and many technical improvements, players are thrust into the heart of the new FIA World Rally Championship season with all content in the yearly calendar and much more.