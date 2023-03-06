WWE 2K23 Reveals Post-Launch Content Plans With DLC Roster You'll be getting over 20 superstars, legends, and celebrities in DLC content for WWE 2K23 after the game launches this month.

2K Games revealed their plans for content coming to WWE 2K23, as they will be adding several DLC superstars to the game over time. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the team is planning to have a bunch of content released over the next few months to include people who either didn't make the cut when they were planning the game (The O.C., Bray Wyatt) or people they just wanted to throw in for the fun of it, such as Zeus from No Holds Barred and that one SummerSlam match you try to forget happened to promote the film. We got the details below of the five DLC packs they're planning to release, as you can get them individually or as part of a Season Pass.

In total, five post-launch content packs will be available featuring 24 new playable characters, providing players with new matchups for months to come. Post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs is included with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and Icon Edition of WWE 2K23. DLC Superstars include three-time former World Champion Bray Wyatt, former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, aka The O.C., 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner, Hollywood icon Zeus, SmackDown color commentator and five-time Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett, and first-ever three-time WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres.

Steiner Row Pack (April 19)

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

B-Fab – Manager only, not a playable Superstar

Pretty Sweet Pack (May 17)

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

Race to NXT Pack (June 14)

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D'Angelo

Trick Williams

Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19)

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Valhalla

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

WWE 2K23 Bad News U Pack (August 16)

Eve Torres

Wade Barrett

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer