WWE's The New Day Will Be Added To Gears 5 As Characters

It's a New Day, yes it is! Well, at least it will be in Gears 5 as WWE and The Coalition have come together to put The New Day in the game. For the past couple of years, the trio has basically been a money machine that's been popular with the fans, being able to sell everything from unicorn horns to breakfast cereal. Seriously, Booty-O's was sitting on shelves from entertainment box stores all the way to grocery outlets, the first time WWE has had cereal on the shelves since the early '90s. Their shirts have been a major hit, they ever were one of the few people to do a wrestling crossover when they took on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at E3 two years ago. (Incidentally, we were there for that in-person and it was amazing.) The trio has basically transcended pop culture to a degree that few wrestlers ever see.

Now they can add video game characters to the list of accomplishments as The Coalition will be adding The New Day into Gears 5 as DLC characters. The news came down from Xavier Woods himself on his Twitter feed that he, Kofi Kingston, and Big E would all be added as a group. The gear they're wearing, while totally in line with the game, is decorated out like their in-ring attire so they match. Neither Woods nor the developers released any info indicating when they would be released into the game. But based on the image above and some screenshots of them being added to the roster, it's a pretty safe bet we'll see them loaded into the Gears 5 main roster before year's end. Here's hoping there's some kind of addition to Woods to make him sing Dave Bautista's theme whenever they're together.