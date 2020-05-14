Wyrd Games Deals Out New Wargaming Solicitations For May 2020

Wyrd Games, the creators of such games as Malifaux, Through the Breach, and The Other Side, have announced their upcoming releases for May of 2020. The releases will come later in the month of May, to promote their sales at local gaming stores above their own website's store.

Before we get around to showcasing those releases, we did say that Wyrd Games is holding a summer promotion for the summertime. If you order from a local gaming store for curbside pickup, home delivery, or an in-store purchase at your local gaming store and keep the receipt, if you've bought over $75 of Wyrd product you can run the receipt through the Promotions page, found here. If you do, you're eligible to receive a promotional figure – or perhaps two! Between May of 2020 and June 14th, 2020, you can receive an alternate War Pig, and from then until July 17th, 2020, you could receive two alternate Piglets. These models are themed after the My Little Pony-styled alternate crew for Ulix, and are kind of cute, in a saccharinely-creepy way, as can be seen above.

Coming to shelves in May, and then later to the Wyrd Games website:

WYR23114 Run Them Down $55.00

WYR23203 Molly Core Box $60.00

WYR23211 Canine Remains $21.00

WYR23227 Desiccated $45.00

WYR23305 Waiting in the Wings $35.00

WYR23417 Blood Ritual $30.00

WYR23508 Leveticus Core Box $55.00

WYR23514 Beyond Time $35.00

WYR23623 Pig Trouble $30.00

WYR23632 Amphibious Assault $40.00

WYR23721 Fermented River Monk $24.00

WYR23212 Call to Madness $45.00

We have to say, the sculpts for the models in Malifaux 3rd Edition look great. The Core Box for Molly Squidpidge is especially cool looking when compared to her box from Malifaux 2nd Edition. And Aionus from the Beyond Time box looks to be a bit shorter of a model than his original anniversary sculpt, but that's to be expected – he looks pretty dynamic nonetheless!

What do you think of Wyrd Games, and of the Malifaux setting in which most of Wyrd's games are set? Do you like their themes, or perhaps the card mechanic in place of dice? Let us know your opinions!