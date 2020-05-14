Wyrd Games Deals Out New Wargaming Solicitations For May 2020

Wyrd Games, the creators of such games as MalifauxThrough the Breach, and The Other Side, have announced their upcoming releases for May of 2020. The releases will come later in the month of May, to promote their sales at local gaming stores above their own website's store.

An artist's depiction of Wyrd's Minicorn models, alternates for Piglets models in Malifaux.
Before we get around to showcasing those releases, we did say that Wyrd Games is holding a summer promotion for the summertime. If you order from a local gaming store for curbside pickup, home delivery, or an in-store purchase at your local gaming store and keep the receipt, if you've bought over $75 of Wyrd product you can run the receipt through the Promotions page, found here. If you do, you're eligible to receive a promotional figure – or perhaps two! Between May of 2020 and June 14th, 2020, you can receive an alternate War Pig, and from then until July 17th, 2020, you could receive two alternate Piglets. These models are themed after the My Little Pony-styled alternate crew for Ulix, and are kind of cute, in a saccharinely-creepy way, as can be seen above.

The banner found in the email for Wyrd's May solicitations, featuring the Leveticus Core Box.
Coming to shelves in May, and then later to the Wyrd Games website:

  • WYR23114  Run Them Down   $55.00
  • WYR23203  Molly Core Box  $60.00
  • WYR23211  Canine Remains  $21.00
  • WYR23227  Desiccated  $45.00
  • WYR23305  Waiting in the Wings  $35.00
  • WYR23417  Blood Ritual  $30.00
  • WYR23508  Leveticus Core Box  $55.00
  • WYR23514  Beyond Time  $35.00
  • WYR23623  Pig Trouble  $30.00
  • WYR23632  Amphibious Assault  $40.00
  • WYR23721  Fermented River Monk  $24.00
  • WYR23212  Call to Madness  $45.00

We have to say, the sculpts for the models in Malifaux 3rd Edition look great. The Core Box for Molly Squidpidge is especially cool looking when compared to her box from Malifaux 2nd Edition. And Aionus from the Beyond Time box looks to be a bit shorter of a model than his original anniversary sculpt, but that's to be expected – he looks pretty dynamic nonetheless!

What do you think of Wyrd Games, and of the Malifaux setting in which most of Wyrd's games are set? Do you like their themes, or perhaps the card mechanic in place of dice? Let us know your opinions!

