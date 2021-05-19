Wyrd Miniatures Reveals Pig Jockey For Malifaux & Bayou Bash

Wyrd Miniatures, the tabletop game design company based in Marietta, Georgia, is the company responsible for Malifaux, Through the Breach, and The Other Side. However, they are also to be given credit for games like Kings of Artifice, Death Comes Rattling, and now Bayou Bash. Today, Wyrd has finally revealed the stats of their last Jockey model for both Malifaux and Bayou Bash alike, and the jockey's a real ham.

Bayou Bash is a wacky and chaotic racing game with all sorts of bizarre, strange, and (dare we say it?) weird mounts. There's a rabbit, a rooster, and even a tree. However, Gremlins (the green-skinned race of seeming-goblinoids such as the one pictured above) and pigs have had good rapport since the beginning of the first edition of Malifaux, Wyrd's first official wargame. Therefore, it seems only fitting that the Henchman of the Bayou starter box, which contains the actual models of the characters in Bayou Bash, be Bo Peep, the pig jockey you see in the Bayou Bash preview we are showcasing today.

Wyrd has this to say about Bo Peep in their Waldo's Weekly article on the matter:

As the Henchman of the Jockey crew, Bo Peep will be Charging tusks first into the fray. With the combination of Ramming Speed, Stampede, and Trample, she won't have any problems getting into the action and causing havoc for her opponents. When she gets in there, enemies beware! Her Barbed Whip will take down your health a few notches (especially if you're already hurting!), and if that wasn't enough, she'll either reposition you with Hogwash Slosh or Rampage right through the opposition.

Are you excited about Bayou Bash or the Bayou Starter Box for Malifaux now that Wyrd Miniatures has revealed all of the jockeys? Let us know what you think in the comments below!