Wyrd Miniatures Teases New Outcast Starter Box For Malifaux

Wyrd Miniatures, the miniatures game company best known for their wargame Malifaux, has given the public a small teaser of what comes in their premiere game's Outcast Starter Box! With this teaser, Wyrd showcases the Catalan Brawler, a member of the Syndicate keyword. Syndicate is normally a keyword associated more with the Explorer's Society faction than the Outcasts faction, so this would be an excellent opportunity for players of the Explorer's Society to grab a few new models for that keyword.

The Catalan Brawler, the showcased model in Wyrd Miniatures' article on the matter, is described by the article as such:

The Catalan Brawler punches first, then asks questions later (if at all). This 8 cost Enforcer is tough to bring down Armor and Hard to Kill, and his Cage Fighter defensive trigger will have opponents second-guessing whether they want to get into a boxing match with a character that has metal fists as weapons. His Brass Knuckles attack action packs a wallop with a 2/3/5 damage track that also dishes out Staggered to the target, and the Hold Down trigger will help his Riflemen get a clear, opportunistic shot. Even as a heavy hitter, the Catalan Brawler provides some utility to the crew with his Toss in the Mud Action, which allows him to remove a pesky Condition on his friends (or enemies!).

The Outcast Starter box as a whole contains four models, including the aforementioned Catalan Brawler, two Catalan Riflemen, and Yannic Waller. It will also have a tokens, a measuring widget, and a Fate Deck based on themes seen in the Outcast faction at large. Are you an Outcast player? How do you feel about this release? Is it for you? Let us know in the comments below!