Xbox Announces USO Partnership To Support Military Xbox has a new partnership with the USO as they are looking to bring gaming to active and former military personnel, and their families.

This past week, Xbox revealed they had formed a new partnership with the USO, aiming to support military members and their families. The word came down on Xbox Wire, revealing several new initiatives that they will move forward with to bring a little bit of gaming to those who have served and continue to serve in any of the branches of the military. This includes Rapid Response Gaming Kits that include everything needed to game (including consoles and controllers) being sent to remote locations where gaming setups might not be readily available. (Aircraft carriers or remoter bases.) They've also started the Gaming Career Kickstart program for Active, Reserve, National Guard, military spouses, veterans, and their dependents, providing help to getting into the gaming industry, which is taking registrations now. We have a snippet from the article below with more info on their efforts.

"From a civilian perspective, it's challenging to truly understand the sacrifice and commitment that service members and their families make. Sacrifices like being able to hug their partner after a stressful day. Being able to hang out with their best friends after a long workday. Missing their child throw their first strike out in little league. Walking the family dog through the neighborhood at sunset. But through all of these sacrifices and commitment, there are so many things working to keep them connected to family, home, and country. Letters from family, friends, and loved ones. Favorite books and records. Phone calls. Video games. Something that makes every player unique is the same thing that unites us: "Gaming is different for everyone." What serves as a method of socialization to somebody is relaxation to others. It's a way to connect with family and friends and a way to step away from reality. For some, it's a way to decompress, connect/compete with their fellow service members, or check-in with their family back home."