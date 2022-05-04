Xbox Celebrates Star Wars Day 2022 With A LEGO-Themed Contest

Xbox has decided to celebrate Star Wars Day 2022 by holding a contest where you can get a LEGO Star Wars-themed Xbox Series S. Coinciding with the launch of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga last month, the teams at Xbox, LEGO, and Lucasfilm have all partnered with each other to give away 12 one-of-a-kind custom Xbox Series S consoles that will feature 12 iconic characters from the nine Star Wars Skywalker saga films. As you can see here from the image below, you're getting a number of favorites from Darth Vader and BB-8 all the way down to a classic Stormtrooper version. All of them are working, functioning, playable consoles that have been painted up and decorated with the game's branding.

So how do you go about winning one of these things? It's pretty easy, but it requires a Twitter account. Between today and May 25th, all you have to do is follow the Xbox Twitter account and retweet the official contest tweet. (Which, as of when this post was written, still isn't live, so you'll need to keep an eye out for it.) In the meantime, you can read our review of the game here.

In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players can traverse space using the galaxy map on their holoprojector to chart their course through the saga, progressively unlocking planets to explore along the way. During space travel, players may engage in aerial encounters against enemy ships, piloting legendary vehicles like the Millennium Falcon, Imperial TIE fighters, Rebel X-wings, and many more. Once reaching their destination, players can choose to either continue onwards through the main story or explore and discover exciting quests and puzzles within the galaxy. Exploration rewards players as they uncover Kyber Bricks which unlock new features and upgraded abilities across a range of character classes, including Jedi, Hero, Dark Side, Villain, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Astromech Droid, and Protocol Droid. Play as iconic characters like Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8, Leia, Yoda, Boba Fett, Darth Maul, Poe Dameron and over 300 more unlockable characters from across all nine films in free play mode to create fun, new adventures. Whether it's the jungle moon of Ajan Kloss, the city-covered planet of Coruscant, the idyllic grassy hills of Naboo, or the desert dunes of Jakku, the LEGO Star Wars galaxy is available to discover and play in.