Xbox Is Giving Away Three Custom Wonder Woman Consoles

Microsoft is celebrating the impending release of Wonder Woman 1984 with a brand new custom console giveaway for ultimate fans. The film is slated to hit theaters this October, and to mark the occasion, Microsoft has teamed up with Warner Bros. and DC Comics to give away three custom consoles all inspired by the film. One made up to look like Diana's golden armor, one featuring the Lasso of Truth, and one for those of you who enjoy villains with a special Cheetah design. So how do you win one of these? The gold one will be auctioned off, which you can read about below. As for the other two, from August 25th through September 17th, you just have to find the contest Tweet and either like or retweet it. You can read about all three designs below.

Matching the stunning suit of armor worn by Wonder Woman in the film, we've created a one-of-a-kind Golden Armor Xbox One X Console with 24-carat gold leaves. This console was made entirely by hand features a sophisticated golden eagle crest and 3D printed Wonder Woman 1984 logo resting above it. The best part? This gold console will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to Together For Her, an initiative launched by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, leading humanitarian organization CARE, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to stand in solidarity with women and girls around the world deploying funds and supporting the global response against domestic violence during the time of COVID-19. What's more, you could win your very own Lasso of Truth with this custom Lasso of Truth Xbox One X Console. Inspired by the one wielded by Wonder Woman herself in the movie, this braided lasso lays perfectly across the top of the console and encircles a beautiful 3D printed Wonder Woman logo bursting with the vibrant colors of the 1980s. For those who can't resist an evil villain, you may find yourself interested in the Barbara Minerva Xbox One X Console. Inspired by the punk rock look of Wonder Woman's archenemy, this custom console boasts an intricate snakeskin pattern and faux leopard fur for a truly wild appearance. The silver spikes on the top and front of the console and gold "Wonder Woman 1984" logo were 3D printed to exactly match the size of the console.