Xbox Reveals Complete Line Of Series X Consoles & Prices

After several leaks, it appears Microsoft is done playing chicken with Sony about revealing Xbox's next line of consoles. In what felt like a standoff between two companies who didn't want to reveal price points and release dates before the other one, Microsoft finally decided to take the plunge this morning and revealed everything. First through a tweet, then through Xbox Wire. The Series X will be sold at $499 while the Series S will be sold for $299, both of which will be released on November 10th, 2020. Essentially giving people enough time to decide which they want to purchase for the holidays if they decide to go in on the first run. Pre-orders will officially start on September 22nd, at least for online sales. No word yet on when retail stores will be able to start selling them for layaway or if it will just be a day-of release. We have more details from the company on both consoles below.

We believe that access to the next generation should be available to everyone. And we know that price is an important factor for many of our fans. To complement Xbox Series X and invite more players into the next generation sooner, we built Xbox Series S—an all-digital, next-gen console designed to deliver everything that is core to next-generation gaming – faster load times, higher frame rates, and richer, more dynamic worlds – in our smallest, sleekest Xbox ever. Developing two consoles in parallel from the beginning enables us to deliver the most powerful console ever in Xbox Series X and make next-gen gaming available and affordable to more players on day one with Xbox Series S. Empowering you with freedom and choice is core to everything we do at Xbox. In addition to the traditional option of purchasing the new generation of Xbox Series X and S at $499 (Estimated Retail Price) and $299 (Estimated Retail Price) respectively, we're expanding our Xbox All Access program to 12 countries this holiday, with more to come in 2021.