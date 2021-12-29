Xbox Reveals Their January 2022 Games With Gold Lineup

Before we head into the new year this weekend, Xbox revealed the list of games that will be in Games With Gold this January. The four games on the way next month will be NeuroVoider, Aground, Radiant Silvergun, and Space Invaders Infinity Gene. As you can see from the graphic below, they'll all be popping into GWG at different times as the games from December slowly fade and expire. Here's a little more info on all four before they arrive.

NeuroVoider: NeuroVoider is a twin-stick shooter RPG set in a cyber futuristic world about brains shooting around evil robots with nuclear rocket launchers. Battle through the horde of vigilant robots, boost your character with the smoking remains of your victims, and defeat the master NeuroVoider to end this eternal war. Play it coop with up to 4 friends, or go alone in an adventure of hack'n'slash rampage, with a pinch of rogue-lite, and some permadeath.

Aground: Survival is only the beginning. The only way for humanity to have a future is to return to the stars and confront them. But, it will require a lot of ingenuity and help to recover everything that was lost, and even that might not be enough. Aground is a Mining/Crafting RPG, where there is an overarching goal, story, and reason to craft and build. As you progress, you will meet new NPCs, unlock new technology, and maybe magic too. Will you be able to raise dragons? Launch into space? The sky is literally not the limit. Beneath its simple exterior, Aground hides a lot of depth and surprises that will keep you wondering "what's next?"

Radiant Silvergun: The shoot 'em up gameplay that made this a legend remains unchanged, but a hidden "Ikaruga-style" shooting mode gives everyone something new. Previously only available in Japan, Radiant Silvergun on Xbox LIVE Arcade also provides leaderboards, co-op play locally or over Xbox LIVE, downloadable replays, and improved visuals making it the version to own.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene: Space Invaders, the game that defined video games for generations, is back with a new twist! The game starts off looking like the classic Space Invaders, but as you play through the game, it evolves. Unlock new stages, new power-ups, and new features. The full game features a total of 143 stages from both Normal Mode and the breathtaking Challenge Mode where stages change with each playthrough. You can even blast your way through unique stages evolved from your very own music! Compete against other players from all around the world in real-time with the appropriately named Real Time Rankings! Space Invaders Infinity Gene is the pinnacle of outer space shooting action! The more you play, the more the game evolves!