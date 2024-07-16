Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Ultra Beasts, Xurkitree

Xurkitree Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Inbound Event

Defeat Xurkitree in Tier Five Raids using these counters during the Inbound from Ultra Space event centered on Pokémon GO Fest 2024.

Article Summary Explore counters to defeat Xurkitree in Tier Five Raids at Pokémon GO Fest 2024.

Primal Groudon leads the top ten Xurkitree counters with Shadow Pokémon strong picks.

Teams of two can take down Xurkitree; three or more is safer for less equipped trainers.

Learn about Shiny odds for Xurkitree and 100% IV stats to capture the perfect Pokémon.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It now continues with a Pokémon GO Fest 2024-focused slate of Ultra Beasts. We will see Guzzlord, Nihilego, Celesteela, Kartana, Stakataka, Blacephalon, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Articuno, and Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Tier Five Raids while Mega Swampert and Mega Aggron return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Entei get its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Xurkitree, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Primal Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Xurkitree counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Xurkitree with efficiency.

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Hippowdon: Sand Attach, Scorching Sands

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Flygon: Mud Shot, Scorching Sands

Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Xurkitree can be defeated by two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Xurkitree will have a CP of 2249 in normal weather conditions and 2812 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

