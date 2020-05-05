Yakuza: Like A Dragon Listing Found On SteamDB

It looks like a listing for a Steam version of the upcoming seventh mainline Yakuza entry Yakuza: Like a Dragon has been spotted on SteamDB. The database, which is meant to track updates to games and other apps that end up being added to the Steam backend, seems to have found a particular Steam link.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon originally only launched on PlayStation 4 earlier this year in Japan and Asia. It's been greenlit for an English release in America and Europe already, but there's not been any sort of PC confirmation just yet. Essentially, this finding is pretty big news for that reason. Sega has not offered an official confirmation on the situation just yet.

This entry is set in 2001 and follows a man named Ichiban Kasuga, a member of Tojo Clan's Arakawa family. The head of the family, Masumi Arakawa, asks Ichiban to go to jail to take the fall for a murder he didn't commit. Ichiban goes along with it, because he believes he's going to emerge from jail a hero. When he's released, he goes to find Arakawa expecting a hero's welcome, but he's instead shot in the chest. From there, he wakes up in a pile of trash in the Yokohama district of Isezaki Ijincho. He must essentially rebuild his life from there.

This is the first Yakuza entry that will feature turn-based combat, as all previous entries opted for real-time beat-em-up gameplay. There will be plenty of sub-stories to complete, and an engaging story as always. But as far as a PC version goes, it's great to hear that it seems there's one coming. These games are always even better when you can tweak graphics settings and play them on a system with plenty of graphical firepower. Hopefully, there's a PC announcement on the horizon.