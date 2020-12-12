Yakuza Remastered Collection On The Way For Xbox & PC

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed that The Yakuza Remastered Collection will be coming to both PC and Xbox in multiple ways. On January 28th, 2021, you will be able to download and play Yakuza 3, 4, and 5, with Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and on Windows 10 and Steam. Meanwhile, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will be available on March 25th, 2021, in all the same formats. Right now you can already play Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami (the remaster of Yakuza), and Yakuza Kiwami 2 (the remaster of Yakuza 2) on all of these options, meaning that by the end of March you'll soon have the entire series at your fingertips to play on Xbox and PC whenever you'd like. With each of them in 1080p and 60 FPS. However, it looks like this will be a digital release only, so no physical versions like the PS4 received.

For Xbox and PC fans of Yakuza: Like a Dragon looking to rediscover the intense drama of the Yakuza series' Kiryu saga, they can soon travel to Kamurocho to revisit Kiryu's early days in the yakuza from the late 1980s in Yakuza 0, through the end of his underworld career in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. A tale of grit, justice, redemption and a fighting lobster, the colorful and compelling Yakuza narrative has won fans the world over, and its new home on the Xbox and PC platform allows millions of new players to experience that tale anew. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life lets players complete the Dragon of Dojima's journey and, alongside the red-light district of Kamurocho, features Onomichi, a quiet port town. The concluding chapter in the Kazuma Kiryu saga of the larger Yakuza franchise, it is the first to implement the Dragon engine and still retains many of the iconic mini games and features from the earlier entries in the Yakuza franchise.