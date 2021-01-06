Your Avatar Can Become An Official Character In Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced a new feature in Pokémon GO that can, as they put it, "make your childhood dream come true." The mobile developer behind this hit game that brought the Pokémon universe into the real world will host a competition that will see the winning trainer's avatar become an encounterable character in Pokémon GO.

In their official announcement, Niantic wrote:

During the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event, you'll see Trainer characters on the in-game map. You'll be able to find and battle these Trainer characters regardless of whether you have a ticket for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event. There will even be special Timed Research that rewards you for battling these Trainers! We hope encountering these Trainers on your Pokémon journey and engaging them in battle will help recreate the original Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green gameplay experiences. Who will these Trainers be, exactly? Well, one of them could be you!

This actually follows up on an old datamine that referenced characters that could be battled, such as the Bug Catcher from the original games. We've seen character battles introduced with Team GO Rocket, so this certainly feels like the next natural step.

Here are the details on how you can become one of these battle encounters:

Those wishing to enter must do so by posting on Twitter by Monday, January 11th, 2021, at 11:59 PM Pacific.

Entries must include a screenshot of the trainer's profile showing the username and the avatar's outfit, three Pokémon from the Kanto region that would make up the trainer's team, and the hashtag #PokemonGOTour contest. The team cannot consist of any Legendary or Mythical species, so no Kanto Birds, no Mewtwo, and no Mew. Also, Niantic specifically says no Ditto as well.

Entries will be judged on the creativity of the outfit and the theme of the species choices. Niantic specifically mentions type themes here, but perhaps a theme such as small Pokémon or species of a certain shared color could also work.

Best of luck, fellow trainers!