You're Not Getting Grand Theft Auto VI Until 2025 (Maybe)

The screams of millions of Grand Theft Auto fans reverberated through social media today as we got some cold news about the next game. As reported by GameSpot earlier today, newly leaked information suggests that while the company is currently knee-deep into making Grand Theft Auto VI, the reality of the situation is that we're not getting this game anytime soon. In fact, the projected timeline for its arrival is currently set at some time in 2025. A good four years away. The news came from Tom Henderson, who has been a reliable leaker over the years, with recent leaks of the new Call Of Duty game on the way and Battlefield 2042 being feathers in his cap. While he doesn't report on GTA regularly, information came his way about the next game that has it coming out in four year's time. The game will also be a modern-day setting with Vice City returning, but the map won't be as big as its been rumored to be, and it will have more of a constantly updated feeling for GTA Online much like Epic Games does to their Fortnite island.

Overall, this is pretty disappointing news for a few reasons. First, no matter what news comes out about Grand Theft Auto VI, unless the release date is happening this November, none of the fans are happy. And that's because they've been playing on Grand Theft Auto V for eight years and want something new. Another issue is that one of the things that kept GTAV running so long is that it came out a couple of months shy of a new console cycle with the PS4 and Xbox One. If 2025 is the real deal, that means we're getting the game more than halfway through the new cycle we're currently in. (You're not going to convince me Sony and Microsoft don't already have the words "Release New Console" earmarked for November 2027.) So now you'll have fans questioning whether to buy it now or wait until the next-gen version arrives.

It's poor timing all around, which is why we're kinda hoping the latest leak is bogus. Especially since it seems legit news from Rockstar Games seems to be a rarity these days. Think back to how many fake stories were debunked before Red Dead Redemption 2 was released. As always, we'll keep an ear to the ground for more leaks and news, but in the meantime, don't expect to hear anything great about GTA6 getting released for a long, long time.