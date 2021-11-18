Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn Of The Battle Royale To Release In December

Konami has announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn Of The Battle Royale will be coming out on Nintendo Switch this December. This is straight-up a card-game battler in which you'll be playing with cards from the series and the popular TCG against opponents, with amazing animations that bring many of the cards to life as you battle for the win. You can check out more about it below along with the latest trailer as the game will drop on Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on December 7th.

Already a bestseller in Japan's retail sales charts, Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn Of The Battle Royale offers an exciting, brand-new way to play Yu-Gi-Oh! Summon powerful monsters repeatedly to your heart's content, filling the field up with your cards. On your next turn, replace your hand back to full, no matter how many cards you played. The momentum can swing at any moment in this electric new Yu-Gi-Oh! title; one minute you're in total control, the next your opponent suddenly has the advantage. Based on the Duel style of Yuga Ohdo, from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens animation popularized in Japan, Rush Duel is an alternate ruleset from the standard Master Duel used in the traditional Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game that's just as entertaining and is a great entry point for any new Duelist. In Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale, Duelists can: Discover an original story featuring a host of fun new characters.

Explore a full single-player campaign in which you can hone your Dueling skills.

Build up your Deck from a massive, wide-ranging selection of cards.

Duel wherever you are with local multiplayer functionality for up to two players.

Take on your friends and challengers across the globe in online two-player Duels.