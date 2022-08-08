Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Details For Speed Duel GX: Duelists Of Shadows

Konami revealed new details and box art today for the upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game set, 2023 Speed Duel GX: Duelists Of Shadows. The set is going to come with eight pre-constructed decks so that you can give the cards a glance, get an idea of what you're doing with them, and get into a game immediately. The team, as of when we're writing this, has only revealed five of the eight decks. The remaining three are slowly being revealed over time as we make our way to the eventual release date of March 31st, 2023. Each box will come with 228 cards in total, breaking down into 200 Commons, 20 Skill Cards, and 8 (of 24) Secret Rare Cards. What's more, three of the 8 Secret Rares will be the 3 Sacred Beasts, as you're getting Uria, Lord of Searing Flames; Hamon, Lord of Striking Thunder; and Raviel, Lord of Phantasms. You can read more about the set below as it will sell for $30.

The Shadow Riders have descended upon Speed Duel and joined forces with other villainous characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX animated series to cause mayhem and unleash the mighty Sacred Beasts. This box set is designed to allow up to 8 players to jump into their own dynamic gameplay experience with eight pre-constructed Decks along with a selection of other cards that can be used to customize them. Which Duelists of the Shadows will you get to command? Here's a peek at the roster! The Supreme King! A cold-hearted Duelist hiding behind a familiar face, the Supreme King decimates his foes with his "Evil HERO" Deck! This Deck uses the power of Dark Fusion to Fusion Summon instead of the standard Polymerization.

Camula the vampire! The second Shadow Rider to take on the defenders of the Spirit Keys, Camula defeated both Dr. Crowler AND Zane Truesdale with her "Vampire" Deck. Vampires leech away your opponent's LP and the contents of their Deck while resurrecting again and again!

The Shadow Duelist, Titan! Though he'd later become the 6th Shadow Rider, Titan tormented Jaden in his early days at Duel Academy at the behest of Dr. Crowler. Titan's Chess Archfiend Deck is powerful and unpredictable – keep a six-sided die close at hand when you play with it!

Tania the Amazon warrior! The third Shadow Rider to attack Duel Academy, she quickly dispatched Bastion with her "Amazoness" Deck. The "Amazoness" strategy focuses on all out attacks, crashing over the opponent with waves of monsters. No monster can withstand their relentless pursuit forever.

Amnael the Alchemist, the 7th and final Shadow Rider! Banish your cards from the Duel to enhance the Attack Power of your boss monster, Golden Homunculus!