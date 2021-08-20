Zacian Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

In one of the most shocking twists in Pokémon GO history, some portal mischief from the as-of-yet unreleased Mythical Pokémon Hoopa has led to the early release of the Galarian Legendary known as Zacian. Zacian will feature in its Hero of Many Battles Forme as the Tier Five raid boss for the Ultra Unlock Part Three Week One: Sword event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Fairy-type Legendary from the Sinnoh region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Zacian's 100% IVs.

Top Zacan Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Zacian counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Bunch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Luck, Sludge Bomb

Metagross: Bullet Bunch, Meteor Mash

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb*

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Shadow Scizor: Bullet Punch, Iron Head

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bumb

Shadow Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

*Note that only one Pokémon can be Mega Evolved at a time. Because of this, your best bet is to go with the higher-ranked Mega Gengar rather than Mega Beedrill.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zacian with efficiency.

Burn Drive Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Gengar: Luck, Sludge Bomb

Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Vicreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Bisharp: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Regigigas: Steel-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Scizor: Bullet Punch, Iron Head

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zacian can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Legendary Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Shiny Zacian is not yet available. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zacian will have a CP of 2188 in normal weather conditions and 2735 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!