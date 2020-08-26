Zapdos, Articuno, & Cresselia Return To Pokémon GO In September

Pokémon GO has announced its September Raid Rotation. There will be a different Legendary Pokémon in Tier Five raids every week of the month, beginning with the current boss, Heatran. Following Heatran will be Cresselia, Articuno, and finally Zapdos. All four of these Pokémon will be available in their Shiny forms.

This marks the first time that the Legendary Birds have been featured in Pokémon GO raids for over a year. New trainers will finally be able to encounter these Generation One favorites during their tenure as Tier Five raid bosses. Here are the dates that trainers can encounter these Pokémon:

Heatran: From now until Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), with Raid Hours on August 26 and September 2 and 9.

Cresselia: From Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), with a Raid Hour on September 16.

Articuno: From Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), with a Raid Hour on September 23.

Zapdos: From Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, October 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), with a Raid Hour on September 30.

Heatran can be countered with Ground-type Pokémon, while Cresselia can be defeated using Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon. When raiding Articuno and Zapdos, the best bets are Rock-type Pokémon. Bleeding Cool readers can look forward to completing Raid Guides for all three of the newly announced Legendary Raid Bosses and can prepare for the next three Heatran Raid Hours with our Heatran Raid Guide.

With Mega Raids expected to roll out tomorrow as well (report incoming), September will certainly be a busy month for Pokémon GO trainers.

It is expected that Moltres will be the Tier Five boss that will take over from Zapdos in early October and that it will also stay for one week before the annual Halloween Event starts. Speculation among Pokémon GO trainers pits Origin Forme Giratina with its Shiny release as the Halloween 2020 boss, but that announcement has not yet been made.