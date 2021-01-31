Zavvi & Akedo Launch An Exclusive Gaming Pair Of High Tops

Zavvi and Akedo have partnered up for an exclusive pair of gaming high tops that look pretty dope and are available now. These two have partnered up in the past to release specialty designs of footwear, most of them revolving around different aspects of pop culture for a limited time purchase. This time around is no different as these two designs have been specially created with two different games in mind. The black pair contains symbols from the Borderlands series, while the white pair contains symbols and iconic imagery from the Assassin's Creed franchise. You can snag both pairs of shoes right now, as both colors will run you £50. We have more info on them here along with a trailer showing off the designs. But remember, these are exclusive and won't be around for long, in case you want to buy a pair.

A look at both the Borderlands and Assassin's Creed signature high tops. Courtesy of Zavvi.
The collection will consist of two high-top trainer designs, featuring numerous motifs from the games covering one side of the sneaker, with the other side featuring their iconic logos. For all the vault hunters out there, the Borderlands 3 trainers include eye-catching white logos on a black base, primed for action and ready to start raiding. Alternatively, choose the unique Assassin's Creed Valhalla signature high-tops, with a striking blue and white design, inspired by the actionadventure game. Made from highquality materials, each pair of trainers are handmade and customised for every order, featuring classic lace-up fastening, a rubber toe cap and hightop silhouette. The launch follows previous limited-edition Zavvi x Akedo footwear collections, including Wonder Woman, The Goonies and Jaws. Whether you're a fully-fledged gamer geek or new to the gaming worldZavvi is proud to be the home of all things pop culture.

https://youtu.be/7QCt9mYliI8

