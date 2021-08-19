ZöeTwoDots & Others Join "Niantic Taskforce" For Pokémon GO

ZöeTwoDots, a prolific content creator that has worked with Niantic on promotional Pokémon GO videos in the past, has been a major proponent of the #HearUsNiantic hashtag and movement. As a respected voice in the game's community for as long as it has existed, ZöeTwoDots has offered helpful gameplay tips, fun vlogs, and even event schedules for players. Now, as she joins the push for Niantic to reinstate the shortened PokéStop distance, Niantic has reached back out to not only ZöeTwoDots, but also other content creators in the community, for feedback.

On her Twitter account, ZöeTwoDots wrote:

Just to update you all, I among others, will be providing feedback to the "Niantic Taskforce" very soon. I've collated a lot of community feedback and I appreciate everyone sharing their diverse experiences. Here's hoping we make some lasting positive changes for everyone

Shortly after this announcement, Niantic announced that they would indeed give New Zealand back their previous PokéStop distance during their current situation. They Tweeted:

Trainers, due to New Zealand's recent move to Alert Level 4, we are rolling back the Explorer Bonuses in New Zealand and reinstating the previous bonuses. These changes will remain in effect until New Zealand has moved out of Alert Level 4.

This has led to some criticism from players in the United States from players confused as to why New Zealand is getting this treatment while they are not.

The team which ZöeTwoDots is referencing in her post was announced earlier this month by Niantic in response to the Pokémon GO boycott. Niantic has said that they're building a team to assess the situation and help them come to a decision that best meets their company's core values and the desires of their player base by September 1st.

I'll end this by suggesting, fellow Pokémon GO trainers, that no matter what happens, don't resort to harassment. There are a lot of moving parts here that aren't being spoken about publicly by many creators, and allowing yourself to be consumed by negativity about a game isn't a great call.