Zombies Ate My Neighbors, A Graded Copy, On Auction At ComicConnect

Zombies Ate My Neighbors is one of the best video games ever made. I do not say that lightly, but it is true. Never has there been a more true to the genre game as the horror/comedy gem from LucasArts back in the day. Every type of slasher and monster is here, and the simple side-scrolling adventure where you fend them off and save your neighbors with things like cans of pop and a squirt gun is an all-time fun play. ComicConnect has this graded copy up for auction today, and it is already at $220, a steal, really. I have seen them sell for a lot

Zombies Ate My Neighbors Should Be A Move As Well

"B Seal Rating; First-party Tube-Seam; Clamshell; Made in Japan; No Rating. Port of the Super NES game; Released in Europe & Australia as "Zombies"; Developed by LucasArts The neighbors are just dying to meet you! Hey, where's that scary music coming from? Yikes! Its Zombies Ate My Neighbors, where you appear in every demented horror flick ever to make you hurl ju-jubes." I have owned many different versions of this game over the years, and everyone always remembers playing it. I can't imagine owning a graded copy of a video game at all, but this would be the one I would get for sure. I love this game so much that when I got the classic SNES when it came out, I instantly hacked it to play this and then didn't play anything else.

Zombies Ate My Neighbors is a timeless game, and having it represented in your collection is a must for all gamers. Go here to place a bid on this copy of the game, and get more info. While you are there, take a look at the insane amount of graded video games they have taking bids today.