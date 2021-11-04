Zynga Officially Launches FarmVille 3 Worldwide Today

Zynga has officially launched their latest farming title that's been a long time coming, as players can jump into FarmVille 3 worldwide. Now you too can escape from the world of the busy and go off to farm whatever you feel like at a moment's notice on iOS or Android, as all the fun of the familiar series comes roaring back. Well, not so much roaring but there are a lot of animal sounds in this one. Run your farm however you see fit while also completing challenges and keeping the place afloat with the help of new farmhands. The game is available to download right now, so best of luck on your new farm!

Twelve years – and over 700 million downloads – after the original FarmVille was introduced to the world in 2009, FarmVille 3 is bringing to life a new beautifully crafted world filled with a rich cast of fully animated characters and interactive animals. Returning to the franchise is the beloved guide Marie, who will welcome back the FarmVille community and greet new players as they build their homesteads and complete challenges. She will be joined by a fresh cast of farmhands with diverse backgrounds and skills who will assist players with new elements in the game, including new customizable farms and animal husbandry. As players escape into this new world, they can adopt, nurture and raise baby animals from more than 150 breeds – and be rewarded with farm goods, like wool and butter, for their parenting efforts. Variety of animals – Collect, breed and nurture more than 150 breeds of animals, ranging from the mainstay chickens and cows to the exotic tigers and fluffy alpacas.

– Collect, breed and nurture more than 150 breeds of animals, ranging from the mainstay chickens and cows to the exotic tigers and fluffy alpacas. Diverse farmhands – Meet 30 characters with handy skills – such as baking, fishing, lumberjacking and crafting – that will assist you on your farm-building journey.

– Meet 30 characters with handy skills – such as baking, fishing, lumberjacking and crafting – that will assist you on your farm-building journey. A living, breathing world – Control weather patterns with dynamic in-game mechanics to speed up your crop growth, catch more fish or earn more coins .

– Control weather patterns with dynamic in-game mechanics to speed up your crop growth, catch more fish or earn more coins . Customize everything – Dress your farmhands in seasonal outfits such as a pumpkin costume for Halloween or add a personal touch to your farm, animal house or vehicle by picking from a plethora of themed design options such as modern or Victorian decor.

– Dress your farmhands in seasonal outfits such as a pumpkin costume for Halloween or add a personal touch to your farm, animal house or vehicle by picking from a plethora of themed design options such as modern or Victorian decor. Neighborly social gameplay features – Form your own "co-op" to exchange goods with other players and cooperate to win events and unique decorations.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bring your farm to life – FarmVille 3 Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/fs2jfCM6JkQ)