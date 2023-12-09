Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: christmas, holiday

Zynga Reveals Multiple Holiday In-Game Events Across Mobile Titles

Zynga has released several holiday updates across over a dozen different mobile games they operate. Here's the rundown of it all.

Article Summary Zynga celebrates the holidays with festive events in over a dozen mobile games.

New Christmas and New Year challenges in games like CSR Racing 2 and FarmVille 2.

Earn holiday treats and rewards in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells and more.

Exclusive limited-time content provides seasonal cheer in Zynga Poker and others.

Zynga has released a ton of updates and info on planned updates for almost all of their mobile games as they celebrate the holidays to close out 2023. We have a full rundown of everything they have planned that has either launched or is set to happen on a specific date for you below! Whatever game you choose to play, enjoy the content to come.

CSR Racing 2

Blitz Holiday – Dec. 18 – 26: Happy Holidays from CSR 2! For a limited time, our friend Wataru Kato from Liberty Walk will rejoin players to host and guide them through the "Blitz Holiday" event. The track is a community favorite designed to glow and spread cheer amongst the CSR2 community. Players can complete 40 races through snow and festive lights to unlock the LB Silhouette Mazda RX-7 as a prize car!

Dragon City

Saving Snowglobia – Dec. 11 – Jan. 15: Help the sibling dragons, Globalia and Globalio, save their picturesque Snowglobe town in time for the festive celebrations! Fend off the likes of the Reindare and impostor dragons while stacking up enough resources to make it into the New Year. Only then will the new and exclusive Heroic dragon, High Aurasphere, bless players with holiday treats to conclude the story! Remember to shake things up and keep the snow falling to make it a Happy New Sphere for all the residents of Snowglobia!

FarmVille 2: Country Escape

Trio of Tree-mendous Delights – December – January: Deck the winter holiday season with your favorite farmhands as they host three merry activities. In A Reindeer's Tale (Dec. 2 – 24), venture into the Frozen Forest to find Santa's lost reindeer, fix his sleigh, and save his toys. Join forces with Ornery Owl and Gnome Garrick to ensure Christmas is back on track! With A Fab-Yule-Us Christmas (Dec. 13 – 24), add a touch of holiday cheer to your farm! Unleash your creativity alongside Jolly Tinsel and Crafty Cole as they embark on a mission to build a Yule Castle that will illuminate your farm to make the season bright! Finally, in A New Year Extravaganza (Dec. 27 – Jan. 7), dance into the new year with a glitzy, unforgettable evening with a trio of farmhands: Kevin King, the beloved host, Bash Belle, the dance queen, and Tracy Turner, the dream party planner. Embark on these limited-time quests, complete the challenges, and be rewarded with merry farmhands!

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape

Experience Double the Festive Cheer – Month of December: As the festive season approaches, embark on two holiday in-game events where the spirit of Christmas meets the warmth of the tropics. In Advent Calendar (Dec. 8 – 14), Santa Claus has lost his Christmas spirit as years of delivering presents have taken a toll on him. Mrs. Claus has whisked him away to the tropical island for a special resort getaway in hopes of rekindling his passions for his work. Win Santa and his wife as guides, Rolf the Reindeer as a reward animal, and a festive lamp post and mailbox along the way! In Deep Freeze (Dec. 14 – 24), Jack Frost has breezed his way ashore, and he's brought a deep and cold winter with him, covering the island's forests in snow and ice. Help Jack and Santa Claus thaw the island to bring back the tropical vibes to the resort by playing holiday-themed games. Win frosty decorations like the 'Penguins on Ice' sculpture, Santa himself and Mr. Snowman as guides, and other seasonal rewards!

FarmVille 3

Holiday Cheer – Dec. 5 – Jan. 1: Doug can feel the holiday season approaching long before it gets here, thanks to all the Christmas gift orders he's had to craft for his customers. But he doesn't let all the work bog him down. He's putting his unique crafting skills toward building an advent calendar full of Christmas activities and goodies for all the visitors at the farm! Each new day holds something exciting and fun! There will be treats and holiday treats for everyone! What a great way to spend the holiday season! Don on those crafting gloves and head to the Advent Calendar Booth, and help Doug make this a Christmas for all to remember!

Golf Rival

Merry Xmas Challenge – Dec. 22 – Jan. 7: O, Hole-y Night! To celebrate the jolliest time of year, players can hit the links on the brand new Tiny Golfland Course. Nine new special, Christmas-themed balls will also be introduced to help battle the snowy elements and icy bunkers. The only thing lower than the temperature will be your score!

Game of Thrones Slots Casino

Find Your Fortune – Beginning Dec. 6: Huzzah, it's the season of holiday revelry in the Seven Kingdoms! With Find Your Fortune, Game of Thrones Slots Casino players will earn more coins everywhere in the game by playing each day, including larger bonuses for their Knight Title with every purchase. In addition, the new House Bounty feature empowers players to generate more rewards for their great House by generating House Points, and the Loot Train weekly event will unlock the wealth of the Seven Kingdoms as players command a dragon to destroy carts and reap the rewards within! Come celebrate with us!

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells

Yule Ball – Dec. 1 – 30: This holiday season, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells will once again feature "Yule Ball," a special Puzzle Pass Season featuring Hermione, Ron, and Harry dressed to impress as they revel in holiday feasting, dancing, and merriment. Harry Potter fans will have the chance to collect Rewards, unlock the Occamy, a new magical creature, and download new seasonal-themed backgrounds. All players can participate in the Yule Ball for free, even if they've never previously played Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells.

Hit it Rich!

Holiday Challenges – Dec. 8 – 21: Embark on a winter wonderland adventure with Hit it Rich! Merry challenges await: Holiday Hideaway Challenges (Dec. 8 – 10) and Richmas Carol Challenges (Dec. 18 – 21). Plus, get ready for the grand return of Quest for the Chest: Christmas (Dec. 13 – 18). Unwrap the joy and spin into the holiday spirit!

Merge Dragons!

Oh Christmas Tree! And Frostpark Snowfall Festival – Dec. 22 – 29: The Oh Christmas Tree! Event (Dec. 22 – 25) will be live to help you celebrate the holiday! Make sure to play for the chance to meet the Santa, Festive, and Rein dragons – plus many more! Prepare your camps for the holidays with some ultra-festive items! The Frostpark Snowfall Festival (Dec. 26 – 29) is coming to Dragonia! Get ready for a chilly adventure as we bring you a winter wonderland like never before. Get ready to sprinkle your dragon camp with enchanting snowflakes!

Monster Legends

A Very Monstrous Holiday – Dec. 8 – 29: It's time for the winter holidays, and players will flip…for a new Flip Challenge, that is! But don't dash through the snow too quickly, or you might miss our special holiday, Era Saga. It'll give you all the warm fuzzies of being a kid, but with a delightful twist of monstrosity – just like our latest traveler from the multiverse, Nadalotus. He's a version of Lord Nebotus like no one's ever seen before: holly, jolly, and ready for hot cocoa. Yep, even the bad guys start to melt during Monster Legends holiday celebrations, because they're that much fun! And if all that's not enough of a gift, look under the tree (or in the Shop) to find some very joyful holiday offers!

Top Eleven – Be a Football Manager

Frozen Football Festival – Dec. 17 – 27: It's snow time! Top Eleven is decking the balls with the new Frozen Football Festival event. Celebrate the holidays along the new in-game tour with stops at some of the world's most celebrated winter festivals, putting players up against tricky competition on frosty football fields. The 10-day-long event kicks off on December 17 and will also gift fans with a 50 percent discount on limited-edition, frosty-themed in-game jerseys, emblems, and soft currency for players to show off their holiday cheer on the pitch.

Top Troops

Come Together, People of King's Bay! – Dec. 12 – 25: King's Bay's Winter Wonderland has opened its gates and it's everything you wished for: decorations, a battle challenge, and more. In Top Troops, every celebration includes a good display of skills. Some of the best deals of the year and an extra special Winter Summon! We can't think of a better way to welcome not one but two new units who've arrived in the realm: Toad Druid and Eira. That's two more presents the King will need to wrap up!

Two Dots

Turn On Your Holiday Lumen Dots! – Month of December: It's beginning to look a LOT like Christmas: Emily, Uncle Jack, and Andria have gone all out with the decorations this year! Not only are they delivering two packs of shiny new Saga Map levels straight from Santa's Workshop, but they've wrapped up a brand-new Treasure Hunt as well. And if that's not enough of a holiday feast, chow down a fun new Flip. (Remember, Santa brings extra gifts for good players who earn all the Trophies!) Fix your new Treasure Hunt medallion to the top of your tree, and get ready for the dottiest holiday in history!

Words With Friends 2

Holiday Tiles and Nordic Wonders – Dec. 4 – Jan. 1: 'Tis the season for wordplay! Starting Dec. 8, grab the Holiday Holly Tile Bundle – festive tiles, Coins, and Power Ups for a limited time. Then, from Dec. 15, dive into the Santa's Toy Bag Tile Bundle for more holiday fun. On Dec. 30, celebrate the New Year with the Purple Fireworks Bundle – available for 24 hours only! That's not all, wordies! We can't forget about the Nordic Wonders Rewards Pass, live now through Jan. 1 – unlock treasures in the lands of ice and snow. Gather your friends, and let the holiday word games begin!

Zynga Poker

Winter Wonderland and Jingle Bell Rock – Nov. 27 – Dec. 27: Get ready for a winter extravaganza in Zynga Poker! Join us for two frosty watch events: the Winter Wonderland Event (Nov. 27 – Dec 13) and the Jingle Bell Event (Dec. 13 – 27). Complete challenges for hefty chip rewards and a shot at collecting these stylish watches. Don't miss out on the chilly poker thrills! Let the games begin!

