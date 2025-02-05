Posted in: Legendary, Movies | Tagged: gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam

A Live-Action Mobile Suit Gundam Movie Has Officially Been Greenlit

Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks have officially signed an agreement to co-finance a live-action Mobile Suit Gundam movie.

Jim Mickle, known for Netflix's Sweet Tooth, will direct and write the film.

A worldwide theatrical release is planned.

Expectations are high for the suits' design and technology on screen.

If you have ever gone through an anime phase, there is a decent chance you're at least familiar with Mobile Suit Gundam. The franchise is massive, spanning hundreds of episodes across twenty-five series, over thirty movies, and more. This writer personally remembers sitting too close to a television with the volume on way too low so she could watch Gundam Wing because it was on late enough that she didn't want to deal with her parents bothering her about getting enough sleep. The franchise has been around since 1979 and was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino. It helped solidify the genre of giant robots and its many rip-offs and homages.

And much like most things initially created for animation, it always seemed like it wasn't made for live-action much in the same way Voltron wasn't seen as viable source material for a live-action adaptation. Well, Voltron is happening and Gundam is happening as well. As detailed in a press release, Bandai Namco Filmworks and Legendary have signed an agreement to co-finance a live-action Gundam movie, which will be given a worldwide theatrical release. In addition to that, we also have a director and writer attached to the project, Jim Mickle, the showrunner of Sweet Tooth, over on Netflix. We also got some artwork to celebrate the project becoming a reality.

As with most things, the "make or break" element of a Gundam film will be the suits and how they look and function on screen. Your guess is as good as ours on how that will work out, but Voltron will likely make it to the big screen first, so maybe they can see what does or doesn't work there and learn from it. VFX has come a long way, and practical effects can be used for something like this the right way. Many fans will write this one off without seeing a single frame, but we'll have to see. It was always going to happen eventually.

