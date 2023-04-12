A Marvel Hero Almost Died in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness reveals details about which character almost died in the high-stakes MCU film.

Whether you like it or not, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is a big moment for Marvel's new era of live-action films. In fact, it's now the beginning of Phase 5, where we're diving more into the Multiversal mischief and Quantum Realm confusion that Marvel has at its fingertips, which has proven to be a difficult task so far.

Now, months after the film's not-so-big release, the Ant-Man writer (and upcoming Avengers: Kang Dynasty scribe) is opening up about one character's fate that almost changed – and how grim it could have been if things played out that way. Because who doesn't love a little almost death and the story of how we managed to avoid a potential crisis? Let's dive right in!

The (Almost) Death and Resurrection of Hank Pym in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

When recently speaking with Backstory Magazine about the newest cinematic Ant-Man installment and any possible ideas that didn't make it to the final film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness revealed that a longtime favorite came closer to death than we realized. Loveness tells the magazine, "We were going to kill [Hank Pym] at one point, and I was going to have him be, like, reanimated. His consciousness was going to live on through the ants, and he was going to be like mentally controlling them." The upcoming Avengers writer then went on to share his relief that he opted for something different, adding, "Yeah, he was going to be almost like this hive mind of the ants, and I like that… that didn't go too far."

Obviously, the film managed to keep everyone in-tact when the dust settled, which is definitely a highlight of what's referred to as a stagnant entry, so at least the heroes we know and love are safe for the time being!

Still, do you think Pym would have been a solid casualty for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania?