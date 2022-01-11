A Quiet Place Spinoff Will Be Directed By Pig's Michael Sarnoski

A Quiet Place spinoff has found a new director. Pig helmer Michael Sarnoski will be taking up the reigns of the franchise's next installment. Not the third film, this is the spinoff that originally had Jeff Nichols in line to direct before he left the project last year. It is unknown if the film will keep its announced release date of March 31st, 2023, as it would have to go into production soon to meet that deadline. This next installment in the franchise is based on a story by John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films. It is unknown if he or Emily Blunt would appear in this film. Deadline had the news of Sarnoski getting the job to continue the A Quiet Place universe.

I Wish They Had Stopped At A Quiet Place Part 1

Krasinski has been out there saying he has an idea that would turn the original two films into a trilogy, while Paramount is hoping that the spinoff would make A Quiet Place a universe they can continue to make films and more about. Who would have guessed that after seeing the first film? I would never have and felt that the ending of that first film was a perfect place to end everything, and after seeing the sequel, that idea solidified in my mind.

That is not to say that it was a BAD film or that more films set in the universe are a BAD idea, but the second film felt pointless and without a purpose, and I worry that more would feel the same way. Since there is no way they do not continue the franchise at this point with how successful they have been, the ship has sailed at hoping they come to their senses. More A Quiet Place is coming, even if it might not be a good idea.