Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Trailer Offers a Vintage Summer Camp Slasher

Netflix created an ambitious horror franchise with the trilogy titled Fear Street, and after the first chapter has become a hit for the streaming service, the second chapter titled Fear Street Part 2: 1978 just around the corner!

The first Fear Street Part 1: 1994 ended on quite the cliffhanger for a few of the characters, with a very clear direction for the next installment. The second Fear Street will be a flashback-driven follow-up film to help the '94 cast get some insight about the curse on their hometown and in the midst of a thrilling homage to summer camp slashers like Friday the 13th.

The ending of Part 1 gave a brief teaser at the bloodbath to come, but the official trailer for Part 2 just dropped and offered a lot more carnage in a seemingly bloodier sequel. The trailer shows off our new sole survivor protagonist from '78, explaining the murders of the camp and the death of her sister – with everything from standard camp pranks to summertime chemistry and the ax-wielding masked murderer we met in the first film.

The first film has earned a younger-skewing audience for its positive, youthful inclusion of an LGBTQ+ relationship, earning praise from critics and fans, as well as slasher fans for its major use of references to '90s films like Scream. Considering the second film will respect the tropes of late '70s and early '80s slasher films, and the third is going to tell a more witch-centric story in 1666, it'll be a worthwhile ride to see where Fear Street takes their horrors next.

The film is set to drop on Netflix on July 9, with the third film being released on the following Friday, July 16, wrapping up the three-part story based on the bestselling R.L. Stein book series. The description for the Fear Street trilogy tells us, "A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside."

Will you be checking out the second chapter of Fear Street this Friday?