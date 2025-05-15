Posted in: A24, Clip, Movies | Tagged: a24, Materialists

Materialists: First look At Celine Song's New Film Released By A24

A24 has released a new first look and pictures from Celine Song's new film, Materialists. It will open in theaters on June 13.

Article Summary A24 drops a first look at Celine Song’s Materialists, releasing in theaters on June 13, 2025

Materialists is Song’s follow-up to her acclaimed, Oscar-nominated debut Past Lives

The film stars Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and more in a modern romantic tale

A24 hopes for big box office returns with Materialists amid a packed 2025 release slate

Materialists has a new first-look feature, as A24 is ramping up the press for Celine Song's latest film. This is her follow-up to Past Lives, the multiple Oscar-nominated film from 2023. Song writes, produces, and directs the film, which stars Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg. In the film, a matchmaker is trying to decide between her perfect match and her ex, who is…less perfect. The film went into production in the summer of 2024 in New York and is scheduled for release in theaters on June 13.

A24 Has Big Box Office Hopes For Materialists

The Materialists is just one of the films that A24 will release in 2025, a robust schedule with releases already for films like Death of a Unicorn and Warfare<. Other A24 films being released in 2025 will include The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You with Rose Byrne, and many others. They also had one of the most nominated films at this year's Academy Awards, as The Brutalist was nominated for ten statues, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Score, and more. They are set up to have yet another fantastic 2025, and having the second film from someone like Song on their release calendar is special.

Past Lives was one of the best films of 2023, and I have reviewed it countless times since its release. I am glad that Song did not take long to get her second film off the ground. Interestingly, they set this up as a summer release instead of maybe at the beginning of fall. But they seem to know what they are doing. I hope this does not get lost in the shuffle of all the big blockbusters this year and can find an audience.

Materialists will be released in theaters on June 13.

