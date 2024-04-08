Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, MaXXXine, Mia Goth, ti west

MaXXXine Trailer Released By A24, Out In Theaters July 4th Weekend

A24 has released the first trailer for Ti West's new film MaXXXine completing his trilogy with Mia Goth. It is out in theaters on July 5th.

Article Summary A24 debuts the trailer for Ti West's film MaXXXine, in theaters July 5th.

Mia Goth stars in the trilogy's finale, set in 1980s Hollywood.

The cast features Elizabeth Debicki, Kevin Bacon, and more.

MaXXXine hailed as the crescendo of a strong modern horror trilogy.

MaXXXine is the upcoming third film in Ti West's trilogy of films starring Mia Goth. The first two, X and Pearl were both critically acclaimed and loved by the masses, and the first trailer for the latest film was released by A24 this morning. Starring Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon, the film will be in theaters July 4th weekend. What better way to celebrate America, am I right? 1980s Hollywood is the setting for this one, and boy was that a good call. "In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past."

MaXXXine Completes A Strong Modern Horror Trilogy

On MaXXXine, Goth previously had this to say about the script: "Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She's a survivor; she's gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she's in, she's really fought for everything that she has, and she's not about to give that up. She's going to fight for what she has. She's a badass. There's a strength to her. And she's a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she's not really going to take no for an answer."

That is putting it mildly.

It is so cool to think about back when X was coming out, and the surprise reveal that West really had quite the journey to take us on with Goth as his muse. This for sure is the best modern horror franchise, and I hope they stick the landing with this third film. No doubt they will with this cast and crew, but you never know.

MaXXXine will release in theaters on July 5th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!