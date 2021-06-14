Akira Kaneda And Kei Production Cel Now On Auction At Heritage

Buckle up, anime fans: a rare production cel from 1988's classic film Akira by Katsuhiro Otomo has been put up for auction by Heritage Auctions, a Dallas, Texas-based auction house dealing primarily in comics, collectibles, games, and trading cards! This production cel depicts Shōtarō Kaneda, a pivotal character in the film, aboard a military hovercraft as he sticks up a number of security guards. This auction is now officially open and will run until Saturday, June 26th, at 10:50 AM Central Time or 11:50 AM Eastern Time.

According to the auction's webpage:

Kaneda sticks up a couple of security guards out of an elevator with a military-grade hovercraft in this spectacular and elaborate hand-painted original production cel setup from Katsuhiro Otomo's pivotal anime classic Akira. This piece can be seen at the 1:03 mark of the film. A substantially huge setup of five cels, this image is presented on its original Key Master background rendered stunningly in gouache on background board, and it measures a whopping overall 16" x 14". Featuring layers for glow, lighting and depth-of-field effects, this is a jaw-dropping piece capturing one of the film's many memorable moments. The setup shows minor handling and edge wear due to normal use during production, and the background shows some light scuffing and wrinkling around the edges. The cels show some light tearing in pegholes, and there is some light fading in parts of the linework. An eye-catching and action-packed piece from one of animation's most important works, the condition is Good to Very Good.

From the Glad Museum Collection.

Once again, this auction will be opening soon and will be conducted until Saturday, June 26th at 10:50 AM Central Time. If you are interested in bidding in this auction, you should do so by visiting Heritage Auctions' webpage for the auction, clicking here to do so. Are you interested in this beautiful production cel? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!