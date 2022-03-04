Alien Film Directed By Fede Alvarez In The Works For Hulu

Alien fans have a new film to look forward to, on top of the live-action series coming to FX. Ridley Scott will produce a new movie in the franchise, directed by Fede Alvarez. This will not be a continuation of the story left off by Scott in Alien Covenant a few years ago, but its own standalone with new characters. The Hollywood Reporter had the news. This is a part of 20th Century Studio's commitment to making ten films a year for Hulu, which means that this will also be the first film in the franchise to skip theaters.

Alien Follows Predator To Hulu

"Alvarez's take is being kept deep inside the studio's chest, but sources describe it as unconnected to the previous movies. According to sources, Alvarez is a rabid fan of the franchise and casually pitched a take to Scott many years ago. The idea remained implanted in Scott's brain until late last year when he called Alvarez out of the blue and asked him if the younger filmmaker was still up for it. Alvarez didn't have to be asked twice. 20th Century picked up the project "purely off the strength of Fede's pitch," said division president Steve Asbell. "It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you haven't seen before."

Alien comes to Hulu following in the footsteps of its familiar foe Predator, who also has a new film skipping theaters and coming to Hulu this year, titled Prey. Wild that both successful 20th Century Fox sci-fi properties are now relegated to Hulu instead of shining on the big screen. However, both Alien Covenant and The Predator, the last films in each franchise, were box office failures. No word on if this means Scott will get to finish his Prometheus trilogy at some point down the road, either.