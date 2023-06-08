Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: blue beetle, dc, dc studios, Warner Bros

An Awesome New Blue Beetle Poster Has Been Released

A new poster and two new motion posters for Blue Beetle have been released. It will be released on August 18th.

The embargo on The Flash has come down, and while some of the reactions have been more positive, others are more mixed. That film is coming up on its final week before its release date, so it's time for Warner Bros. to start turning its focus to Blue Beetle. This film is a little different from The Flash in that it feels like it isn't as tangled up in various universe shenanigans the way The Flash was. This film looks like it could stand a little more on its own. We still haven't heard that much, but the official media site did update with a new poster, and the official Twitter account shared two new motion posters as well. If there is a non-motion poster version of the first one released, it will be added to this post. UPDATE: Second new poster added, the other one is better.

Blue Beetle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Only in Theaters August 18 From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film Blue Beetle, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña ("Cobra Kai") are Adriana Barraza ("Rambo: Last Blood," "Thor"), Damían Alcázar ("Narcos," "Narcos: Mexico"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Mayans M.C.," the "Predator" films), Bruna Marquezine ("Maldivas," "God Save the King"), Raoul Max Trujillo (the "Sicario" films, "Mayans M.C."), with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon ("Monarch," "Dead Man Walking"), and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "Hocus Pocus 2") and Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows"). Soto ("Charm City Kings," "The Farm") directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Miss Bala"), based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers. A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, Blue Beetle soars into theaters only internationally beginning August 2023 and in North America August 18, 2023. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

