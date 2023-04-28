Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Director Discusses The New Cassie The director of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is revealing why the film needed to find a new version of Ant-Man's daughter, Cassie Lang.

If you've managed to watch all of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania already, you are fully aware that it had a lot going on. Though, in the midst of the chaos, we earned a new MCU superstar with Kathryn Newton's portrayal of Cassie Lang (the titular hero's daughter). As a complete standout role in the film, Newton proved herself to be an instant fan favorite character; however, it definitely wasn't the version of Cassie fans were familiar with after two previous Ant-Man installments.

With a time jump planned and a certain maturity required from the young hero, the film's director is now looking back on the experience and explaining why it was crucial to search for another actor to step into the role.

The Film's Requirement to Find a New Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Throughout the film's audio commentary for its upcoming release, director Peyton Reed explained the choice to remove the Cassie fans knew in order to compliment the intended story arc. Reed says, (first reported by The Direct), "We've just introduced our now 18-year-old Cassie Lang. Kathryn Newton, of course, is an actor who I have admired for a long time. And when we were talking about Cassie in this movie, she's aged five years since the events of Ant-Man and The Wasp. And I wanted someone in that role who could really hang with Paul Rudd and sort of not be left in the dust. She's gotta be sharp, and quick, and funny. And also, [Newton] is an athlete. She's a world-class golfer. She has the physicality for the role."

The director then elaborates on the tough directional shift by noting, "It's a tricky thing, because Abby Ryder Fortson, who plays six-year-old and then nine-year-old Cassie in the first two [Ant-Man] movies, is such a winning personality. ​​​And… now that you're with 18-year-old Cassie, you had to really like the idea, 'Oh, wow! She grew up into this person.'"

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is officially available to rent and purchase (digitally) with a physical release planned for May 16.