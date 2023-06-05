Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: aquaman, aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc, film, Warner Bros

Aquaman Director on the Sequel's Status and Changes Along the Way

#Aquaman director James Wan is offering a status update on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom while addressing multiple versions of the film so far.

Warner Bros. is preparing to launch their next live-action film with The Flash, which is also acting as a cinematic relaunch of the new DC. Though, there are still a few films in the works that will likely be loosely connected, if at all, including the Blue Beetle and the upcoming Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. So how has the revamped game plan for DC altered the course of the Aquaman franchise ahead of its 2023 release?

The Current Status of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director James Wan shares, when discussing the need to retool the film to adjust to the new DC's cinematic needs, "I've had to make adjustments all along the way. The DCU has been through lots of different versions, and one of the things that was challenging about this film was keeping track of what's going on. Fortunately, the Aquaman universe is pretty far removed from the rest of the world. We're going to many underwater kingdoms that are not necessarily related to what's happening with the other movies and characters, so we're stand-alone. So I can just tell my story on its own without being affected too much, but at the same time, I have to be mindful of what's been happening."

Elsewhere in the interview, Wan addressed the film's current post-production status and his expectations for a finish line, explaining, "I hope to finish it up soon-ish. We have the DGA thing [contract negotiations] coming up next month, and so there's just some stuff that we have to finish. It's a big movie. It has a lot of visual effects and moving parts, but we're moving in that direction, and I cannot wait for people to see it."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 20, 2023.

