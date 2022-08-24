Clue: Oren Uziel to Write Theatrical Remake Starring Ryan Reynolds

The game's afoot with the latest theatrical remake of Clue as Oren Uziel (The Lost City) will be joining the 20th Century Studios' project that will star Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy, Deadpool) and Jason Bateman (Ozark, Thunder Force). The first draft of the film based on the popular Hasbro's mystery board game was penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are best known for the Deadpool and Zombieland franchises. The duo is also currently working on the script for Deadpool 3.

Uziel joined the project with James Bobin attached to direct the live-action adaptation for 20th Studios, eOne, and Reynolds' Maximum Effort Productions. The original 1985 film was adapted by Paramount Pictures with director Jonathan Lynn, co-writing the script with John Landis. It featured an all-star cast of Tim Curry, Eileen Brennan, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, Madeline Kahn, and Leslie Ann Warren. As per the game's random nature, the film was shot with various endings to indicate different murderers depending on the market.

Clue (aka Cluedo) was created in 1943 by British board game designer Anthony E. Pratt and was first manufactured by Waddingtons in the UK in 1949. The whodunit game involves multiple players trying to solve a murder by deducing where it took place and who committed the act with what murder weapon. The franchise spawned several adaptations from video games, books, TV series, and films. In addition to 2022's Lost City, Uziel is attached to the second Supergirl live-action film that was to star Sasha Calle, but currently faces an uncertain fate given the Warner Bros-Discovery merger. He's also set to write Detective Pikachu 2, the sequel to the 2019 WB film that also starred Reynolds. Uzuel's past projects include Sony's Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (2021), WB's 2021's Mortal Kombat remake, Netflix's The Cloverfield Paradox (2018), and Sony's 22 Jump Street (2014). | Deadline Hollywood.